E-scooter rider seriously injured in downtown Ottawa hit and run: police

An e-scooter rider was struck and injured by a car driving through a red light in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood on Sunday night, according to police.

Collision investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Rideau and Wurtemburg streets around 8:30 p.m.

A man riding an e-scooter was crossing Rideau Street from Wurtemburg when a car drove through the red light and struck him, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is now listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for a dark car, possibly a Honda, with damage to its front end.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or might have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

