Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

E-scooter rider seriously injured in downtown Ottawa hit and run: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 11:42 am
Ottawa police say an e-scooter rider was struck and seriously injured in a hit and run in Lowertown on Sunday. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say an e-scooter rider was struck and seriously injured in a hit and run in Lowertown on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An e-scooter rider was struck and injured by a car driving through a red light in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood on Sunday night, according to police.

Collision investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Rideau and Wurtemburg streets around 8:30 p.m.

A man riding an e-scooter was crossing Rideau Street from Wurtemburg when a car drove through the red light and struck him, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

Read more: Stunt driving charges double in 2nd year of Ottawa police speeding crackdown

The victim suffered serious injuries but is now listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for a dark car, possibly a Honda, with damage to its front end.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the collision or might have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Click to play video: 'Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera' Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera
Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera – Oct 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagOttawa Police tagE-scooters tagOttawa collision tagOttawa Crash tagOttawa hit and run tagLowertown crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers