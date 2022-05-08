Menu

Crime

Injured man found near Winnipeg bridge now homicide investigation, police say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 12:45 pm
A man found injured at the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday was declared deceased soon after being brought to hospital, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, police say. View image in full screen
A man found injured at the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday was declared deceased soon after being brought to hospital, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, police say. Matt Purchase / Global News

A man found injured at the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday evening was declared deceased soon after being brought to hospital. His death is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Sunday.

Previously, police said he had been found by a general patrol unit near a sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. and was brought to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police appeal for information after man found injured on north Winnipeg bridge

Police identified him as Richard Dominic Anthony Contois, 31, of Winnipeg.

The force again appealed for information Sunday after previously asking anyone who was travelling over the bridge or may have dash-cam footage to give them a call.

Anyone who thinks they can help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

