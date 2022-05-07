Menu

Crime

Police appeal for information after man found injured on north Winnipeg bridge

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 1:02 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help after a man was found injured near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday evening. He was brought to hospital in critical condition. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help after a man was found injured near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday evening. He was brought to hospital in critical condition. Matt Purchase / Global News

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found injured at the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday evening.

The force says a general patrol unit came across the man near a sidewalk at the bridge at about 10:30 p.m.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition. The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

On social media Friday, police had advised the bridge was completely shut down. A separate post Saturday morning said it had reopened to vehicles, but the east footpath remained closed to pedestrians.

A Global News reporter at the scene noon Saturday could see no sign of police activity, and noted the bridge had reopened entirely.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

Anyone who was travelling across the bridge prior to 10:30 p.m. and feels they may have information, or possibly dash cam footage that could help the investigation is being asked to call 204-986-6219.

