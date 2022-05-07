Police appeal for information after man found injured on north Winnipeg bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found injured at the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge Friday evening.

The force says a general patrol unit came across the man near a sidewalk at the bridge at about 10:30 p.m.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition. The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating after officers found an injured adult male on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge last night. Officers provided emergency medical care and the male was transported to a hospital in critical condition. More: https://t.co/jRnzuNYmFD — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

On social media Friday, police had advised the bridge was completely shut down. A separate post Saturday morning said it had reopened to vehicles, but the east footpath remained closed to pedestrians.

A Global News reporter at the scene noon Saturday could see no sign of police activity, and noted the bridge had reopened entirely.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

Anyone who was travelling across the bridge prior to 10:30 p.m. and feels they may have information, or possibly dash cam footage that could help the investigation is being asked to call 204-986-6219.

2:12 Complaint to be launched against Winnipeg city councillor Complaint to be launched against Winnipeg city councillor – Apr 27, 2022