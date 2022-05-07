2 teen boys charged in homicide of George Gordon First Nation man

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged two teen boys with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man.

A Saskatchewan RCMP release said Punnichy, Sask. RCMP and EMS responded to a report of an injured person on George Gordon First Nation around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was found outside a home and pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP say upon further investigation, the man’s death was deemed suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit became involved with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as Glenn Worme.

Story continues below advertisement

After further investigation, the two teen boys were charged in his death.

The teens appeared in Wynyard Provincial Court on Friday morning. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. RCMP did not provide their ages.