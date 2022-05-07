Menu

Crime

2 teen boys charged in homicide of George Gordon First Nation man

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 6:56 pm
The teens appeared in Wynyard Provincial Court on Friday morning. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. RCMP did not provide their ages. View image in full screen
The teens appeared in Wynyard Provincial Court on Friday morning. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. RCMP did not provide their ages. Files / Global News

Police have charged two teen boys with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man.

Read more: Sask. RCMP say Manitoba man found dead on Highway 1 was hit by vehicle

A Saskatchewan RCMP release said Punnichy, Sask. RCMP and EMS responded to a report of an injured person on George Gordon First Nation around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was found outside a home and pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP say upon further investigation, the man’s death was deemed suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit became involved with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as Glenn Worme.

Read more: Sask. RCMP investigating collision that killed pedestrian on George Gordon First Nation

After further investigation, the two teen boys were charged in his death.

The teens appeared in Wynyard Provincial Court on Friday morning. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. RCMP did not provide their ages.

