Crime

Sask. RCMP investigating collision that killed pedestrian on George Gordon First Nation

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 7:26 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Sunday night on George Gordon First Nation. Global News / File

RCMP in Saskatchewan have opened an investigation into a fatal collision between a pedestrian and vehicle on George Gordon First Nation.

The community is about 116 kilometres northeast from Regina.

Police say the Punnichy, Sask., RCMP detachment received a report of the collision just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators learned that a 52-year-old woman was walking when she was struck by a vehicle. The suspect did not stay at the scene following the incident.

Read more: Additional arrests made in suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation: RCMP

RCMP shared on Tuesday that the woman, who was from George Gordon First Nation, was taken to hospital, but she later passed away. Police confirmed that her family has been notified.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Punnichy RCMP have since located the vehicle that was involved in the collision.

RCMP say no one has been taken to custody at this time as they continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and investigators from both Regina and Yorkton, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

