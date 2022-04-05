Sask. RCMP investigating collision that killed pedestrian on George Gordon First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Saskatchewan have opened an investigation into a fatal collision between a pedestrian and vehicle on George Gordon First Nation.

The community is about 116 kilometres northeast from Regina.

Police say the Punnichy, Sask., RCMP detachment received a report of the collision just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators learned that a 52-year-old woman was walking when she was struck by a vehicle. The suspect did not stay at the scene following the incident.

RCMP shared on Tuesday that the woman, who was from George Gordon First Nation, was taken to hospital, but she later passed away. Police confirmed that her family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Punnichy RCMP have since located the vehicle that was involved in the collision.

RCMP say no one has been taken to custody at this time as they continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and investigators from both Regina and Yorkton, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

1:39 Witchekan Lake First Nation honours RCMP members following drug, weapons bust Witchekan Lake First Nation honours RCMP members following drug, weapons bust – Mar 29, 2022