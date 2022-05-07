Sask. RCMP say Manitoba man found dead on Highway 1 was hit by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man who was found dead in a passing lane on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask., was hit by a vehicle.

Sintaluta is approximately 90 kilometres east of Regina.

On Friday around 6:30 a.m., Indian Head RCMP had Highway 1 closed to investigate reports of a pedestrian who was dead.

The pedestrian has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Manitoba. RCMP said they were in the process of finding his family to notify them.

An RCMP release said investigators determined he was hit during the evening of May 5.

The man was wearing dark clothes, a red hoodie and a blue backpack.

Police are asking anyone who saw the man, dead or alive, between 8 p.m. on May 5 and 6 a.m. on May 6 to call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.