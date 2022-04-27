Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moose Jaw, Sask. RCMP reports one death from three-car collision on Highway 2

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 5:57 pm
A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask., has died following a multi-vehicle collision that happened last weekend on Highway 2 near the Highway 36 junction. View image in full screen
A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask., has died following a multi-vehicle collision that happened last weekend on Highway 2 near the Highway 36 junction. File / The Canadian Press

RCMP in Moose Jaw, Sask., say a person has died following a collision that occurred last Saturday on Highway 2 south of the city.

Police shared in statement on Wednesday that RCMP officers out of the Moose Jaw detachment responded to the collision just after 10:30 a.m. on April 23.

Officers learned that two pickup trucks and an SUV collided about two kilometres south of the Highway 36 junction on Highway 2.

Read more: Male driver involved in Highway 12 collision dies in hospital: Saskatchewan RCMP

The driver and passenger of the SUV were both transported to hospital with what were described as “serious” injuries, according to RCMP.

Trending Stories

The drivers of the trucks did not report any serious injuries and they were not accompanied by passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, authorities were informed that the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask., died while receiving treatment in hospital.

No update has been provided on the passenger’s status at this time.

Moose Jaw RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate the collision.

Click to play video: 'USask students pen open letter on safe consumption sites' USask students pen open letter on safe consumption sites
USask students pen open letter on safe consumption sites
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagCollision tagaccident tagMoose Jaw tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMoose Jaw RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers