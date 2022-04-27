Moose Jaw, Sask. RCMP reports one death from three-car collision on Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Moose Jaw, Sask., say a person has died following a collision that occurred last Saturday on Highway 2 south of the city.

Police shared in statement on Wednesday that RCMP officers out of the Moose Jaw detachment responded to the collision just after 10:30 a.m. on April 23.

Officers learned that two pickup trucks and an SUV collided about two kilometres south of the Highway 36 junction on Highway 2.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were both transported to hospital with what were described as “serious” injuries, according to RCMP.

The drivers of the trucks did not report any serious injuries and they were not accompanied by passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, authorities were informed that the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask., died while receiving treatment in hospital.

No update has been provided on the passenger’s status at this time.

Moose Jaw RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate the collision.

2:07 USask students pen open letter on safe consumption sites USask students pen open letter on safe consumption sites