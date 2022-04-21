Male driver involved in Highway 12 collision dies in hospital: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP say another person has died after a collision on Highway 12 in early April.

The collision occurred on April 9 after a Warman RCMP officer observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driving “erratically” south on Highway 12.

A previous RCMP release stated the officer turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, which they say “kept driving at a high rate of speed.”

Police also said when the officer caught up with the Jeep it had been driving on the wrong side of the road and had collided with a northbound Toyota SUV.

The 30-year-old pregnant woman from Warman who was driving the Toyota SUV was pronounced dead on the scene and her passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, RCMP confirmed to Global News the male driver had died in hospital.

RCMP said his family had been notified but they were unable to provide further updates.