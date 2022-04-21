Menu

Canada

Male driver involved in Highway 12 collision dies in hospital: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 1:45 pm
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision and the other driver was taken to hospital. RCMP confirmed on Thursday the driver had died in hospital. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision and the other driver was taken to hospital. RCMP confirmed on Thursday the driver had died in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Saskatchewan RCMP say another person has died after a collision on Highway 12 in early April.

The collision occurred on April 9 after a Warman RCMP officer observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driving “erratically” south on Highway 12.

Read more: Warman RCMP investigate fatal collision involving pregnant woman

A previous RCMP release stated the officer turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, which they say “kept driving at a high rate of speed.”

Police also said when the officer caught up with the Jeep it had been driving on the wrong side of the road and had collided with a northbound Toyota SUV.

Trending Stories

The 30-year-old pregnant woman from Warman who was driving the Toyota SUV was pronounced dead on the scene and her passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon police make arrests in homicide investigation

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, RCMP confirmed to Global News the male driver had died in hospital.

RCMP said his family had been notified but they were unable to provide further updates.

