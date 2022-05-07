Police arrest man for assault at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station

Toronto police say an arrest has been made relating to an assault that took place on a subway platform in April.
Police said it was on April 16 at around 9:12 p.m. when two men got into an altercation on the Bloor-Yonge subway platform.
One man punched another man several times, police said. The victim suffered serious injuries.
On May 3, police released a description of the suspect and appealed to the public for help.
Toronto police said they made an arrest the next day, charging Mahad Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Toronto, with assault causing bodily harm.
He appeared in court in Toronto on May 5.
— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues
