Police arrest man for assault at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station

Toronto police say an arrest has been made relating to an assault that took place on a subway platform in April.

Police said it was on April 16 at around 9:12 p.m. when two men got into an altercation on the Bloor-Yonge subway platform.

One man punched another man several times, police said. The victim suffered serious injuries.

On May 3, police released a description of the suspect and appealed to the public for help.

Toronto police said they made an arrest the next day, charging Mahad Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Toronto, with assault causing bodily harm.

He appeared in court in Toronto on May 5.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues