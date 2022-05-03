Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspect after assault at Bloor-Yonge subway station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 7:58 am
A photo of the suspect. View image in full screen
A photo of the suspect. Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a man wanted for assault following an incident at Bloor-Yonge subway station downtown.

Police said it was on April 16 at around 9:12 p.m. when two men got into an altercation on the Bloor subway platform.

One man punched another man several times, police said.

The man suffered serious injuries.

Read more: Woman pushed onto TTC subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station escapes by crawling under platform

Police said the suspect then fled the area. He is described as being in his 20s, about five-foot-seven, weighing around 160 to 170 pounds with a black beard.

He was wearing a black du-rag, black hooded winter jacket with a Canada Goose logo on the left shoulder, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

A security camera image was released of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

