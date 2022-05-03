Police looking for suspect after assault at Bloor-Yonge subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a man wanted for assault following an incident at Bloor-Yonge subway station downtown.

Police said it was on April 16 at around 9:12 p.m. when two men got into an altercation on the Bloor subway platform.

One man punched another man several times, police said.

The man suffered serious injuries.

Police said the suspect then fled the area. He is described as being in his 20s, about five-foot-seven, weighing around 160 to 170 pounds with a black beard.

He was wearing a black du-rag, black hooded winter jacket with a Canada Goose logo on the left shoulder, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

A security camera image was released of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police.