2 hospitalized, house destroyed after fire in northern Nova Scotia

Two people were sent to hospital following a house fire in the northern Nova Scotia community of Fenwick Saturday morning.

In a release, the Town of Amherst said firefighters responded to a fire alarm just before 7 a.m. in relation to a “structure fire with people possibly still inside.”

“Driving to the scene, which was slightly more than nine kilometres south of Amherst, they could see black dense smoke billowing into the air,” the release said.

When the firefighters arrived, they found four residents from the home outside of the house. Two of them had suffered burns, and paramedics took them to the nearby Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Upper Nappan via ambulance.

“Firefighters also found flames shooting several metres into the air from windows located at the front and side of the structure. Smoke billowed from the eaves,” the release said.

View image in full screen The home in Fenwick was destroyed by the fire. Tom McCoag/Town of Amherst

It said firefighters began attacking the fire from the outside, eventually moving their way into the building. Their efforts were hampered by a portion of the structure holding up the steel roof collapsing into the building. The steel itself did not fall into the building, it said.

“As they battled the blaze, flames began licking at a basement window. Firefighters smashed open the window and, working in conjunction with their peers inside the building had those flames out quickly,” the release said.

“To get at the flames in the attic, firefighters had to cut two holes into the wall at one end of the building through which they poured water onto the flames.”

The Amherst firefighters were assisted by crews from Springhill and Truemanville, who helped with both fighting the fire and bringing water tankers to and from the scene.

The nearest hydrant was about four kilometres north. The three tankers would go to fill up, return to the scene, and dump water into a portable pool that was set up on Highway 2. The water was then pumped to the lines used by the firefighters to fight the blaze, the release said.

The fire was mostly knocked down by about 9:30 a.m., but they were still looking for hot spots inside the home an hour later.

The town said no firefighter was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

