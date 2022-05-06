Menu

Economy

Unemployment rate rises to 5.5% in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 5:55 pm
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – May 6, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Clinton Orr discusses recent market volatility, and April job numbers for Canada and the U.S.

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan rose last month with fewer people working.

Statistics Canada reported the unemployment rate was up 0.5 percentage points to 5.5 per cent in April compared to March.

Read more: Unemployment rate down in Saskatchewan compared to 2021

Employment dropped 0.2 percentage points, with 576,600 people working last month.

All job losses were part-time positions.

A statement from the Saskatchewan government also noted female employment hit an all-time high at 266,900, with an increase of 9,100 jobs.

Meanwhile, the official Opposition noted that April “is the second straight month of devastating job loss in Saskatchewan while jobs grow across Canada.”

Read more: Unemployment rate drops to 5.2% in April, marking new low: Statistics Canada

“In terms of jobs and unemployment, Canada is moving in one direction and Saskatchewan in another. The Sask. Party has proven time and again that they are not the party of economic growth,” jobs critic Aleana Young said.

The national unemployment rate in April fell to another new low of 5.2  per cent as the economy added 1,000 jobs.

— with files from David Giles

1 in 3 Canadians willing to change jobs if forced to work from office exclusively: poll
