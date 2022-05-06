Unemployment rate rises to 5.5% in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan rose last month with fewer people working.

Statistics Canada reported the unemployment rate was up 0.5 percentage points to 5.5 per cent in April compared to March.

Read more: Unemployment rate down in Saskatchewan compared to 2021

Employment dropped 0.2 percentage points, with 576,600 people working last month.

All job losses were part-time positions.

A statement from the Saskatchewan government also noted female employment hit an all-time high at 266,900, with an increase of 9,100 jobs.

Meanwhile, the official Opposition noted that April “is the second straight month of devastating job loss in Saskatchewan while jobs grow across Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In terms of jobs and unemployment, Canada is moving in one direction and Saskatchewan in another. The Sask. Party has proven time and again that they are not the party of economic growth,” jobs critic Aleana Young said.

The national unemployment rate in April fell to another new low of 5.2 per cent as the economy added 1,000 jobs.

— with files from David Giles