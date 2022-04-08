Menu

Economy

Unemployment rate down in Saskatchewan compared to 2021

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 8:22 pm
Across Canada, the unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent, which is the lowest on record going back to 1976.
Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate for March 2022 is 5 per cent, which is down from 7.2 per cent reported a year ago.

New data from Statistics Canada shows the province lost 4,500 jobs in March.

Read more: Saskatchewan unemployment rate nears 7-year low

According to Statistics Canada, 1,600 of those jobs were full-time positions.

Across Canada, the unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent, which is the lowest on record going back to 1976.

Saskatchewan NDP critic for economy and jobs, Aleana Young, said the province’s job force is trailing behind the rest of the country,

“We have lost 4,500 jobs in a month. That’s the worst in Canada by a huge margin. Full-time jobs have slipped by 1,600 in March alone, along with a growing unemployment rate. The volatility in Saskatchewan’s labour market won’t increase confidence in consumers,” Young said.

Read more: Unemployment rate hit record low 5.3% in March: Statistics Canada

“With the Sask. Party at the wheel the province isn’t just moving off track: we’re spiraling off the rails. We need a government that will own up to its issues today, not one stuck living in the past,” Young added.

Meanwhile, Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter, saying the government is “focused on building a strong economy (and) supporting job creation.”

Click to play video: 'Potash, oil drive revenue growth in Saskatchewan' Potash, oil drive revenue growth in Saskatchewan
Potash, oil drive revenue growth in Saskatchewan – Mar 23, 2022
