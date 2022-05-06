Menu

Crime

Gananoque police seek witnesses in weekend stabbing

By John Lawless Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 2:53 pm
Police in Gananoque are seeking witnesses in a weekend stabbing. View image in full screen
Police in Gananoque are seeking witnesses in a weekend stabbing. Gananoque Police

Gananoque police are seeking witnesses following a stabbing in the Tim Hortons parking lot Sunday evening.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. reporting that someone had been attacked with a knife.

Police say they were able to identify the two men involved in the attack, and administered first aid to both of them.

Gananoque police say the accused assailant was also injured in the incident, and both men were transported to hospital to treat their undisclosed injuries.

The accused attacker, an 18-year-old man from Gananoque, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

Gananoque police also issued an image of what they say could be a red Honda Civic in the Tim Hortons parking lot, which was parked there around the time of the attack.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle, as the owner could be a witness to the incident.

This is the first reported stabbing in Gananoque this year.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will be scheduled to appear in court in June to answer the charge.

