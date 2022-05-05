Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Sleeping cabin resident weighs in on proposed Centre 70 summer location

By Megan King Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Sleeping cabin resident weighs in on proposed Centre 70 summer location' Sleeping cabin resident weighs in on proposed Centre 70 summer location
A sleeping cabin resident at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour is weighing in on the proposed summer location at Centre 70.

With the news of a new proposed summer location for the sleeping cabins pilot program at Centre 70, residents of the project are excited over the possibility of keeping things running.

“I’m glad they came up with something, cause I was kind of worried,” says cabin resident Barry Shea.

Read more: Centre 70 proposed as summer location for sleeping cabin program

The west-end arena proposed as a temporary location is currently not in use, but offers all necessary amenities for keeping the program running.

It will even include up-to-date accessibility for residents, like Shea, who use wheelchairs.

“If it’s anything like this, we get along with all the neighbours. Every one of them. And what I’ve been told, and everybody’s been telling me, they’re going to miss us here. And that’s something to be cherished, really.”

Story continues below advertisement

City councillor for the Lakeside district, Wayne Hill, broke the news of the city’s proposal on Wednesday via social media.

Trending Stories

“The sleeping program needs some meeting space, it needs showers and washroom facilities, and it needs to be close to public transit,” Hill says. “This is a pretty ideal combination of amenities and location in terms of public transit. So, it seems to fit the bill.”

While questions have been raised about the location in relation to health services for residents, Shea isn’t concerned.

“I’m not worried,” Shea says. “I have my personal support workers coming in, I’ve got my nurse coming in, my worker, my OT, everybody. So if that switches from here over to there, I have no problem with this. Not at all.”

Many residents even voiced a desire to be further away from places like the Integrated Care Hub, which may act as problematic for recovery.

Decisions are still being made about the moving process if council does vote in favour of moving the cabins to Centre 70.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. business helps students through ‘The Food Sharing Project’ donation

The Our Livable Solutions group says that it will be looking for volunteers to help residents with moving their belongings, when the time comes.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of the Lakeside area will be able to attend a Zoom session on May 10 at 7 p.m. to ask questions and voice their opinions.

For those wishing to participate, they may email housing@cityofkingston.ca and an email with Zoom link details will be sent to them prior to the event.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Housing tagCity Council tagUnhoused tagPortsmouth Olympic Harbour tagSleeping Cabins tagOur Livable Solutions tagCentre 70 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers