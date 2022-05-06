Menu

Crime

Man stabbed during violent carjacking in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 1:30 pm
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after being stabbed during carjacking on Wellington Friday morning, police say.
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a violent early morning carjacking in the city’s West End.

Police say the man in his 50s was parking his vehicle in the 700 block of Wellington around 12:45 a.m. Friday when a group of men walked up and asked for a cigarette.

Read more: Stolen Mercedes recovered, carjacking suspect arrested, say Winnipeg cops

Investigators say the suspects stabbed the man and took off in his vehicle.

Responding officers provided emergency medical care, including a chest seal, and the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Trending Stories
No arrests have been made.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating pair of armed carjacking incidents

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

