Man stabbed during violent carjacking in Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a violent early morning carjacking in the city’s West End.
Police say the man in his 50s was parking his vehicle in the 700 block of Wellington around 12:45 a.m. Friday when a group of men walked up and asked for a cigarette.
Investigators say the suspects stabbed the man and took off in his vehicle.
Responding officers provided emergency medical care, including a chest seal, and the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.
He has since been upgraded to stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
