Stolen Mercedes recovered, carjacking suspect arrested, say Winnipeg cops

Winnipeg police have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect in connection with a carjacking outside a Corydon Avenue convenience store Monday.

Police said an off-duty officer spotted the vehicle — a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz — in the Glenwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon and called for backup.

Major crimes investigators identified the driver as the suspect in the carjacking.

The man, 34, faces charges of driving while disqualified and robbery. He was released on an undertaking.

