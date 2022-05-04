Menu

Crime

Stolen Mercedes recovered, carjacking suspect arrested, say Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 1:56 pm
Winnipeg police recovered this stolen vehicle Tuesday.
Winnipeg police recovered this stolen vehicle Tuesday. Winnipeg Police/Handout

Winnipeg police have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a suspect in connection with a carjacking outside a Corydon Avenue convenience store Monday.

Police said an off-duty officer spotted the vehicle — a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz — in the Glenwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon and called for backup.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for stolen car after Corydon carjacking

Major crimes investigators identified the driver as the suspect in the carjacking.

The man, 34, faces charges of driving while disqualified and robbery. He was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: '“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience' “It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience – Apr 22, 2020
