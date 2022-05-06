Two charged for commercial break and enters in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged two people believed to be responsible for several commercial break and enters in Calgary in the past few months.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the city has seen a 15 per cent increase in commercial break and enters compared to this time last year. Police said offenders were targeting cash and other valuables at convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants.

Police said they are investigating all reported break and enters.

“We know the community is concerned with these types of offences and we have been working with businesses to raise awareness of these issues and how we can prevent this type of crime,” Const. Ashley Halliwell said in a Friday morning press release.

Marschal Stephen Patey, 19, was charged with five counts of break and enter, along with one count each of possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a release order. Patey is expected in court on May 9.

Joey Patrick Potter, 20, was charged with break and enter, two counts of possession of stolen property, mischief to property, possession of a controlled substance and seven counts of failure to comply with a release order. Potter’s next scheduled court appearance is May 10.

The investigation into additional commercial break and enters is ongoing and police say additional charges are pending.