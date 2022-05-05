Menu

Crime

Family says week-long disappearance of Etobicoke man is concerning, fears he was taken

By Ahmar Khan & Tracy Tong Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seeking public’s assistance in locating man reported missing in Etobicoke' Police seeking public’s assistance in locating man reported missing in Etobicoke
WATCH: Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating 48-year-old Deiaeldin Nassar who was reported missing from Etobicoke.

It’s been nearly one week since Deiaeldin Nassar went missing near his Etobicoke, Ont., home and his family and loved ones are fearing for the worst.

The Egyptian-Canadian man hasn’t been heard from since April 29, something his mother calls disturbing given how close he is to his family.

“He’s always on his phone and can respond right away,” Sue Nassar said. “It’s horrible when you find out a loved one has disappeared and you have no idea where they are.”

In a notice, Toronto Police Service says Deiaedin Nassar was last seen in the Mimico area of Etobicoke near Lake Shore Boulevard and Park Lawn Avenue around 1:30 p.m., on Friday.

At the time, he was wearing an all-black outfit and a Toronto Raptors hat with a white logo. He’s described as five-foot-eight with short black hair and a medium build.

Deiaeldin Nassar, 48, was last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., in the Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area. View image in full screen
Deiaeldin Nassar, 48, was last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., in the Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area. Supplied by Sue Nassar

Deiaedin Nassar’s roommate and best friend Hayden Davidson described him as the most gentle man he has known.

“He’s one of the most generous, kind people ever and this is why I don’t understand what is going on here, it doesn’t make any sense,” said Davidson.

Sue Nassar says she spoke to her son every morning and the two have never missed a phone call. Now the elderly woman who resides in Nova Scotia struggles to sleep, thinks about where her son is at every moment and is praying for his return.

“I just want my son to return. I miss talking to him, he always called, he never forgot,” she said.

Nassar’s disappearance is peculiar to Davidson, who said that he always had his phone on and would usually respond within a few seconds. Davidson says he has known Nassar for 28 years – the two have opened and run multiple businesses together – and knows that his friend cares too much about the people in his life.

“He’s a good man, this is out of character, this is not his doing … he wouldn’t just go somewhere .. he has too many people who love him,” Davidson said.

Nassar had fully packed his suitcase and was preparing to travel to Jamaica with his girlfriend on the Sunday he went missing. On the afternoon of his disappearance, Nassar told Davidson he was going to get lunch and never returned.

Davidson and other loved ones who spoke to Global News fear that Nassar might have been taken by someone, but given his nature, they’re perplexed as to why.

“He’s not the guy you take, he’s too nice, he’s too good. He cares and is a good man, maybe they made a mistake. Listen, if you have him, give him back to the people who love him,” he said.

Deiaeldin Nassar, 48, was last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., in the Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area. View image in full screen
Deiaeldin Nassar, 48, was last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., in the Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

Nassar’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that will lead to him being found.

“I just want my son back, this is not how it is supposed to be. Please, I’m just a mother who wants her son returned,” Sue Nassar said.

Davidson isn’t losing out hope that he’s still out there somewhere.

“I believe he’s still alive,” he said. “I’ve known that man for a long while and he’s a tough soul, his karma, his positiveness, he’ll get through this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities, the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

