Crime

2 arrested after drugs, stolen property seized in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 2:54 pm
OPP on May 3 recovered generators, lawn-mowers, power tools, firearms and windows along with a quantity of drugs from a property in Bancroft. View image in full screen
OPP on May 3 recovered generators, lawn-mowers, power tools, firearms and windows along with a quantity of drugs from a property in Bancroft. Bancroft OPP

Two Bancroft, Ont., residents face theft and drug-related charges after numerous reported stolen items were recovered from a property in Bancroft earlier this week.

According to Bancroft OPP, as part of their investigation, officers on May 3 executed a search warrant at a property where they seized generators, lawn-mowers, power tools, firearms and windows along with a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and opioids.

Read more: Bancroft man arrested following break and enters in October 2021 in Hastings Highlands area, OPP say

John Stone, 36, and Chantel Abrams, 30, of Bancroft, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (two counts for Stone)

Stone was additionally charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts each of break and enter and failure to comply with a release order and two counts  each of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Stone was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on May 6. Abrams was released and will appear in court in Bancroft on May 31.

The investigation involved Bancroft, Central Hastings and Quinte West OPP.

Bancroft OPP say if you have been a victim of a break and enter or theft and have not reported missing property, contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Be prepared to provide proof of ownership of the property by documents and/or written statements to police.

