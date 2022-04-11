Bancroft man arrested following break and enters in October 2021 in Hastings Highlands area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been following a series of break and enters in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands and neighbouring Madawaska Valley in October 2021.

According to OPP, officers at the Bancroft and Killaloe detachments investigated the following break and enter incidents at properties:

Oct. 7: Four Honda generators were reported stolen from a store located on John Street in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Oct. 17: Various household appliances were reported stolen from a storage unit facility on Highway 62 in Hastings Highlands

Oct. 28-29: Two ATVs, a chainsaw and leaf blower were reported stolen from several properties on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

OPP say the investigation to Killaloe OPP to make one arrest. Some of the property reported stolen has been recovered.

Paul Cummings, 45, of Bancroft, Ont., was charged with six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of break and enter and failure to comply with probation and one count each of trafficking a controlled substance and failure comply with a release order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke on April 19, OPP said Monday.