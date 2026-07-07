Funeral for Montreal police officer killed in shooting set to be held today

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The public memorial for the Montreal police officer killed in a brazen outdoor shooting last month will be held at the Bell Centre today.

A procession in Mohamed Lamine Benredouane’s honour will start at police headquarters at 10 a.m. ET and make its way to the downtown arena, which can hold as many as 21,000 people.

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Benredouane, 34, was one of the officers who responded to a 911 call about gunshots at a hotel in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district on June 22.

Two other people were killed in the ensuing gunfire — civilian bystander Michel Mizrahi, 68, and the alleged gunman, Seth Scott Hatfield, 25, from Lethbridge, Alta. – and a second officer was injured.

A private ceremony for those close to Benredouane was held at the Islamic Centre of Quebec in Montreal on June 24.

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Following the shooting, officials said Benredouane grew up in the neighbourhood that he served and was well-known in the community.