B.C. anti-gang initiative leads to seizure of guns, drugs, cash and cars

A project to target gang activity in the Lower Mainland has resulted in seizures of firearms, drugs, cash, vehicles and weapons.

In late February and March, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) worked with RCMP in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby to identify high-risk places and times where they suspected gang activity was taking place.

The CFSEU said it used past crime data as a guide to deploying officers with the goal of disrupting and suppressing violence in those areas.

“Gang, organized crime-related activities and violence impacts every community in British Columbia,” the CFSEU said in a statement. “Working with our partners in Surrey, Langley, and Burnaby, enhanced patrols and time spent along high-traffic corridors in these jurisdictions sought to disrupt gang activity (and) provide more opportunities for the interdiction of illegal weapons and commodities.”

The project led to the seizure of eight firearms, two converted airsoft firearms and 12 airsoft/replicas, 2.58 kilograms of suspected illicit substances including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, of which, the .479 kilograms of suspected fentanyl is equivalent to 31,135 lethal doses, the CFSEU said.

In addition, officers seized $50,561, five vehicles and 87 weapons including bear spray, brass knuckles, batons, a crossbow, combat hatches and axes.

View image in full screen A look at some of the items seized during the project in late February and March. CFSEU-BC

Throughout this process, officers also created 213 files, which included 40 involve criminal and provincial investigations and charges.

Referrals were made to the CFSEU-BC Gang Intervention and Exiting program that helps people get out of the gang lifestyle.

“Everyone knows that crime and those perpetrating it are not bound by municipal borders. It is critical that CFSEU-BC leverage its ability as a provincial agency to coordinate with our partners to ensure that we are collectively able to disrupt and impact those who are choosing to engage (in) gang-related crime,” Supt. Alison Laurin, CFSEU-BC’s Deputy Operations Support Officer, said in a release.