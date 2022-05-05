Hamilton-Burlington SPCA Spring Lottery to focus on dental care this year

Send this page to someone via email

Every year, proceeds from the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA’s fall and spring lotteries helps support animals in need by funding essential services and programs.

For the HBSPCA Spring Lottery this year the focus will be on providing better dental care to animals in care of the organization.

“A lot of animals come in with abscesses or tooth decay and it’s very painful for them” says Diane Morris, Coordinator of Annual Programs with the HBSPCA, “we’re doing a lot of extractions and cleanings, there’s antibiotics…”

Morris says the money will help give veterinarians the proper tools to treat these dental and oral issues.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Need a unique gift? Tickets for our Spring Lottery make a great way to say, “Thank You Mom.”

Buy now at https://t.co/Q00AhYaqUu #Play4TheAnimals #HBSPCASpringLottery #MothersDay#hbspca pic.twitter.com/58gzr8gNHm — HBSPCA (@HB_SPCA) May 5, 2022

Along with dental care needs, the proceeds will also help with vaccinations, medications, veterinary check-ups and procedures that are needed.

The first early bird cash prize of $2500 will be drawn Friday. The early bird prize kicks off a total of nine draws amounting to $32,500 in prizes.

All ticket holders have the chance to win seven weekly draws with the Grand Prize of $10,000 on June 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds help support animals in need by funding essential services and programs for the community. More than 10,000 tickets have already sold.