Cash, gold and ‘smorgasbord of drugs’ seized: RCMP

A lengthy cross-border investigation netted a veritable “smorgasbord of drugs” and a bounty of cash, gold and silver, RCMP said Thursday.

The drug trafficking investigation was carried out by B.C. RCMP federal policing investigators and the FBI in Los Angeles, police said.

Between September and December 2021, police executed a series of search warrants, and other enforcement actions, the RCMP said.

After searching five vehicles and six residences in Vancouver and Victoria, RCMP arrested six people and took possession of a significant amount of drugs, Canadian currency, and gold and silver bars.

The variety of drugs found was remarkable.

RCMP said officers seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, along with approximately 26 kg of buff, a substance that is added to drugs to increase the weight, such as benzocaine and procaine.

They also found 1.5 kg of MDMA/MDA, also known as ecstasy, 0.5 kg of Ketamine, 0.5 kg of methamphetamine, 6,770 doses of LSD, 5,000 tablets of counterfeit Xanax (Etizolam), 60 litres of GHB, two pounds of dried cannabis, 534 packages of edible cannabis products, 2.5 pounds of psilocybin, 115 bottles of anabolic steroids in 35 different chemical forms, and 0.5 kg assorted drugs such as opium and heroin cut with fentanyl.

In addition to the wide variety of illegal drugs, investigators also seized $367,346 cash, 15 ounces of gold estimated to be worth about $35,988 and 205 ounces of silver estimated to be worth approximately $5,977.

No charges have yet been laid but the investigation is ongoing.