Politics

Del Duca says he’s open to working with other Ontario parties who share priorities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal Leader commits to cancelling Highway 413' Liberal Leader commits to cancelling Highway 413
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca spent the first day of the campaign in Toronto, Oakville and Hamilton. He announced his party would cancel Highway 413 and divert the funds to public schools. Sean O'Shea has more.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he is prepared to work in a minority government scenario with any other party that shares his priorities, such as investing in public education and seniors care.

Polls suggest that Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives are poised to be re-elected, but if they fail to win another majority, both Del Duca and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath have previously said they would not support a Tory minority.

Today, Del Duca announced a plan to cap class sizes and hire thousands more teachers, both things that the NDP has also promised, though the details differ.

Read more: Ontario PCs see NDP as main opponent in new attack ad

Del Duca says he would be happy to work with anyone who wants to deliver hard caps of 20 students per class.

Horwath says today that she is campaigning to be premier, in order to prioritize the public education system.

Ford says the people of Ontario will have a choice on June 2 between a government that builds roads, hospitals and schools or the other parties that he says just talk and set up committees.

Click to play video: 'New poll shows PC Party leads on 1st day of Ontario election' New poll shows PC Party leads on 1st day of Ontario election
New poll shows PC Party leads on 1st day of Ontario election
© 2022 The Canadian Press
