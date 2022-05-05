SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario PCs see NDP as main opponent in new attack ad

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 6:00 am
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to the media before visiting communities across the GTA, as part of the 2022 Ontario election campaign trail, at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to the media before visiting communities across the GTA, as part of the 2022 Ontario election campaign trail, at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is the subject of a new attack ad from Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives as the two parties increasingly face-off in key Ontario ridings.

The ad called Andrea Horwath is out of touch was blasted province-wide on the second day of the election campaign. It paints the NDP as an “expensive disaster” for Ontario.

The target of the new campaign commercial, however, is puzzling given that opinion polls have put the NDP tied with or behind the Ontario Liberal party. The latest Ipsos poll, conducted exclusively for Global News, gives the Liberal party 26 per cent among decided voters and the NDP 25 per cent.

Read more: PCs have ‘pulled away’ from pack as Ontario election set to begin: Ipsos poll

PC campaign sources, speaking on background to discuss party strategy, told Global News internal polling indicates the NDP might have stronger support among left-of-centre voters, especially in ridings where the Progressive Conservatives are looking to grow their seat count.

“If we’re looking at seats we’re going to pick up, we’re in more fights with the NDP than we are with the Liberals across the board,” the source said.

Read more: Ontario NDP lays out election strategy ahead of writ

The internal PC polling seems to be backed up by NDP polling data which highlights a number of ridings that could be toss ups between the two parties, including in Scarborough, Brampton, Brantford-Brant and Kitchener.

NDP campaign director Michael Balagus told Global News he’s “not surprised” to be placed in the PCs’ crosshairs.

“We are the biggest threat,” Balagus said.

