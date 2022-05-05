SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 57-patient decline in hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 11:47 am
Quebec’s public health director has confirmed that the mask mandate will be lifted on May 14. Public transit and hospitals will be exceptions to the rule. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, officials and health experts warn that the pandemic is not over.

Quebec is reporting a 57-patient decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 18 additional deaths linked to the disease.

The Health Department says 2,119 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 150 people were admitted and 207 were discharged.

Read more: Quebec to end mask mandate May 14, citing ‘better and better’ COVID-19 trend

It says 64 people are in intensive care, a decline of 14 from the day before.

Health officials say 1,416 new cases were confirmed with PCR testing and that 11.6 per cent of tests analyzed Wednesday were positive. An additional 329 positive self-tests were reported through a government website.

Read more: COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily

The Health Department says 7,506 health-care workers are absent due to COVID-19, a drop of 80 from the day before.

It says 21,313 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 18,783 fourth doses.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
