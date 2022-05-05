Quebec reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 57-patient decline in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting a 57-patient decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 18 additional deaths linked to the disease.

The Health Department says 2,119 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 150 people were admitted and 207 were discharged.

It says 64 people are in intensive care, a decline of 14 from the day before.

Health officials say 1,416 new cases were confirmed with PCR testing and that 11.6 per cent of tests analyzed Wednesday were positive. An additional 329 positive self-tests were reported through a government website.

The Health Department says 7,506 health-care workers are absent due to COVID-19, a drop of 80 from the day before.

It says 21,313 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 18,783 fourth doses.

