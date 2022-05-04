Quebec to end mask mandate May 14, last province to remove health order

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s interim public health director says the province’s COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces will end on May 14.

Dr. Luc Boileau made the announcement Wednesday in Quebec City.

He says masking will remain mandatory on public transportation and in health-care facilities.

Quebec will be the last province in Canada to lift its masking requirement.

Prince Edward Island, the only other province with a mask mandate for public areas, plans to lift the health order effective Friday.

Quebec is reporting 30 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday and a 19-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 2,176 patients in hospital with the disease.

