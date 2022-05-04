SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec to end mask mandate May 14, last province to remove health order

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 11:15 am
Quebec interim health director Dr. Luc Boileau removes his mask as he arrives to give a COVID-19 update, Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Quebec interim health director Dr. Luc Boileau removes his mask as he arrives to give a COVID-19 update, Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s interim public health director says the province’s COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces will end on May 14.

Dr. Luc Boileau made the announcement Wednesday in Quebec City.

Read more: Omicron subvariant BA.2 more transmissible but not more virulent: Quebec report

He says masking will remain mandatory on public transportation and in health-care facilities.

Quebec will be the last province in Canada to lift its masking requirement.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec prolongs mask mandate to middle of May now

Prince Edward Island, the only other province with a mask mandate for public areas, plans to lift the health order effective Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec is reporting 30 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday and a 19-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 2,176 patients in hospital with the disease.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Trudeau announces new Moderna plant in Montreal, helping Canada expand its life sciences sector' COVID-19: Trudeau announces new Moderna plant in Montreal, helping Canada expand its life sciences sector
COVID-19: Trudeau announces new Moderna plant in Montreal, helping Canada expand its life sciences sector
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec public health tagQuebec Masks tagDr. Luc Boileau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers