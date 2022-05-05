12 arrested in Peterborough for Project Lancia targeting Ontario drug trafficking network

Send this page to someone via email

Twelve of 23 people were arrested by Peterborough police as part of the extensive investigation targeting a drug trafficking network in Ontario.

Dubbed Project Lancia, the six-month investigation led to the arrest of 23 people and 183 drug and firearm charges laid. Approximately $4.45 million in drugs were seized, along with nine firearms, five motor vehicles and $221,000 in cash.

Drugs seized included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and illicit cannabis products.

The investigation, led by the Durham Regional Police Service, also included the Peterborough Police, the OPP and Sault Ste. Marie Police. Investigators executed 24 search warrants at locations in Peterborough, Toronto, Ancaster, Woodbridge, Caledonia and Sault Ste. Marie.

Specific to the Peterborough Police Service, investigators executed 10 search warrants, leading to dozen arrests, 101 charges laid and the seizure of the following:

$1.1 million worth of drugs: 2.3 kg of fentanyl; 0.5 kg of meth; 1.05kg of cocaine and 1.2 kg of hashish

nine weapons (five rifles; three handguns and one crossbow)

one vehicle

$225,000 in cash

“This was an extremely important initiative regarding public safety in our community as can be seen in the number of guns and amount of drugs now off the streets,” said Tim Farquharson, acting chief for the Peterborough Police Service.

“We are very proud of the work and dedication of the Peterborough officers involved in this project. We would also like to thank CISO and Durham Police for their assistance. It is projects such as this that show the benefits of a great working relationship with other services that results in safer communities for people across the province.”

