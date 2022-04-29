Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of 3 Oshawa men with loaded handgun, drugs

Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest early Friday following reports of a disturbance at a residence.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at a residence in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets. Officers located four men leaving the building matching the description provided to police.
Officers initiated a gunpoint arrest and one of the four suspects managed to flee the scene. Three others were arrested without incident.
During the arrest officers located and seized the following items:
- A loaded handgun
- Cocaine – 27.6 grams
- Crystal meth – 40.8 grams
- Fentanyl – 47.4 grams
- Canadian currency
- A vehicle connected to the suspects
Three Oshawa men, one age 20, the other two age 23, were each charged with:
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — other drugs
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
The 20-year-old was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
All three were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough later Friday.
