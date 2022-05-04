Victoria police seek witnesses after woman shoved face-first into building

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are appealing for witnesses and video as they investigate an apparent random attack on a woman in the James Bay neighbourhood.

Police said the victim was walking in the 400 block of Simcoe Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of Simcoe Street when she was approached by the suspect.

The man shoved her into the corner of a building from behind, police said.

“The push caused the woman to strike the building wall face-first, resulting in lacerations and additional head injuries,” Victoria police said in a media release.

“As the woman lay on the ground, the suspect searched through her pockets, before fleeing the scene.”

Police said the man did not take anything from the victim.

The woman reported the incident on Tuesday, after she went to hospital experiencing additional symptoms from her head injury.

Investigators said the injuries aren’t life threatening, but are affecting her well-being.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man who is about 50 years old and six-feet-tall with a slim build. He had grey hair and was wearing a blue or green jacket, police said.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area around the time of the attack is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.