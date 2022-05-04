Menu

Traffic

‘Major delays’ reported on Highway 404 during rush hour after collision

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 5:18 pm
Traffic delays are seen on Highway 404 Wednesday.
Traffic delays are seen on Highway 404 Wednesday. MTO

Ontario Provincial Police say there are “major delays” on part of Highway 404 after a collision Wednesday afternoon that left a man seriously injured.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that at around 3 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a commercial truck.

Schmidt said it happened in the southbound lanes, south of Highway 7.

“As a result of that collision, a 60-year-old man that driving the passenger vehicle exited that vehicle and transited across the median and ended up on the northbound side of the highway,” Schmidt said.

“The person made it across to the third lane before being struck by a northbound vehicle. ”

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Schmidt said initially all lanes, both northbound and southbound, were closed. But in an update posted shortly after 5 p.m., he said one southbound lane remained closed from Highway 7 while all northbound lanes were still blocked off at Steeles Avenue.

He said officials hope to have all lanes open by 6 p.m.

Officers are on scene investigating. The vehicles involved in the initial collision have been moved to the shoulder.

