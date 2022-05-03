Menu

Traffic

Child taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 9:35 pm
The scene of the collision. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision. Global News

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving multiple cars, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, police said the force responded to a call around 8:36 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road in North York.

Read more: Human remains found in Toronto dumpster could be child or infant, sources say

Police said multiple cars were involved in a crash and that a young child was in one of the vehicles. The child sustained serious injuries but is not in life-threatening condition, police said.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken one person to hospital with minor injuries. They did not disclose the age or gender of the patient.

Toronto paramedics and police both responded to the crash, which slowed traffic in the area, which is close to the Highway 401 and Highway 404 intersection.

