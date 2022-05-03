Child taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving multiple cars, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, police said the force responded to a call around 8:36 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road in North York.

Police said multiple cars were involved in a crash and that a young child was in one of the vehicles. The child sustained serious injuries but is not in life-threatening condition, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken one person to hospital with minor injuries. They did not disclose the age or gender of the patient.

Toronto paramedics and police both responded to the crash, which slowed traffic in the area, which is close to the Highway 401 and Highway 404 intersection.

