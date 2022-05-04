Menu

Canada

Emergency Preparedness Week is underway in Guelph

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 9:07 am
Alectra Utilities speaking with students at Emergency Preparedness Day in Guelph in 2019. View image in full screen
Alectra Utilities speaking with students at Emergency Preparedness Day in Guelph in 2019. Matt Carty / Global News

The city of Guelph has a number of initiatives available for Emergency Preparedness Week.

Community management coordinator Brendan MacMullin said the city has completed a hazard identification and risk assessment in preparation for this week.

“Every year, the city does a hazard identification and risk assessment and during that, we identify the highest risks in our area,” MacMullin said.

“And we prepare our program, our emergency management program, to target those hazards.”

MacMullin added that one in-person educational session this week is business continuity for small businesses.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has re-enforced how important it is for businesses to prepare for disruptions and emergencies, so it’ll build off what businesses have learned and it prepares them better for other hazards.

Read more: Residents reminded to “Be Ready for Anything” to mark Emergency Preparedness Week

MacMullin said the city is hosting a number of initiatives this week, including a survey contest, which gives residents a chance to win a deluxe emergency preparedness kit valued at about $280.

Other sessions include family first aid, led by Guelph-Wellington Paramedics Services, and teaching children how to survive in the woods.

“We have another session on fire extinguisher awareness, teaching residents how to use a fire extinguisher, and what to do if a fire were to start on or in the stove,” he said.

The city has aligned with the province’s theme this year, “Be Ready for Anything.”

You can also watch emergency preparedness tips on Facebook and YouTube channels and attend an emergency preparedness workshop. You can learn more about the dates and times and check event listings on the Alert Guelph website.

Read more: Guelph students learn the importance of being emergency prepared

And if you do happen to find yourself in a community emergency, MacMullin advised creating an emergency plan with your family.

“Follow the direction of emergency responders and emergency officials,” he said. “So the information provided to residents is really intended to prepare them and their properties during emergencies.”

Emergency Preparedness Week goes runs May 2-6 and an online survey is available on the city of Guelph’s website until May 7.

