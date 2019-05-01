Guelph students learn the importance of being emergency prepared

Around 1,300 students throughout Guelph filed into the West End Community Centre on Wednesday for Emergency Preparedness Day.

This year’s theme, “Are You Ready?”, highlights the importance of everyone taking action to better prepare themselves and their families.

“We want to educate our children on what are the services, who are the people, what are things that help us during an emergency and, most of all, how to prevent the emergency,” Dave Elloway, the city’s community emergency management coordinator, said.

Several displays were set up by the Guelph Fire Department, Guelph police, Wellington County OPP, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and the Canadian Armed Forces.

There were also demonstrations by the Canadian Red Cross, Alectra Utilities and the Grand River Conservation Authority.

Elloway said one of the main focuses of the event was severe weather.

“It’s something that can affect us with relatively little warning,” he explained. “Have a plan [and] know what to do.”

More information has been posted online by the city on how to be prepared for a wide array of emergencies.

The event was held ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week from May 5 to May 11.

As part of the week, Canada’s emergency alerting system will be conducting a test at 2:55 p.m. on May 8. Alert Ready will send out a message on TV, radio and compatible wireless devices.

