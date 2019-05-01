Canada
May 1, 2019 2:49 pm

Guelph students learn the importance of being emergency prepared

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Students learn about stove-top fire safety from members of the Guelph Fire Department at Emergency Preparedness Day 2019.

Matt Carty / Global News
Around 1,300 students throughout Guelph filed into the West End Community Centre on Wednesday for Emergency Preparedness Day.

This year’s theme, “Are You Ready?”, highlights the importance of everyone taking action to better prepare themselves and their families.

“We want to educate our children on what are the services, who are the people, what are things that help us during an emergency and, most of all, how to prevent the emergency,” Dave Elloway, the city’s community emergency management coordinator, said.

Several displays were set up by the Guelph Fire Department, Guelph police, Wellington County OPP, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Image from iOS

Alectra Utilities speaking with students at Emergency Preparedness Day in Guelph.

Matt Carty / Global News
Image from iOS (7)

Students learn about water safety from a member with Grand River Conservation Authority.

Matt Carty / Global News
Image from iOS (6)

Wellington County OPP officers speaking with students.

Matt Carty / Global News
Image from iOS (5)

Students hearing from a paramedic with Guelph-Wellington Paramedics Service

Matt Carty / Global News
Image from iOS (4)

Students speak with members of the Guelph Police Service.

Matt Carty / Global News
Image from iOS (3)

The Guelph Fire house simulates a smoke-filled building.

Matt Carty / Global News
Image from iOS (1)

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces show off their face painting skills.

Matt Carty / Global News

There were also demonstrations by the Canadian Red Cross, Alectra Utilities and the Grand River Conservation Authority.

Elloway said one of the main focuses of the event was severe weather.

“It’s something that can affect us with relatively little warning,” he explained. “Have a plan [and] know what to do.”

More information has been posted online by the city on how to be prepared for a wide array of emergencies.

The event was held ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week from May 5 to May 11.

As part of the week, Canada’s emergency alerting system will be conducting a test at 2:55 p.m. on May 8. Alert Ready will send out a message on TV, radio and compatible wireless devices.

