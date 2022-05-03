2 women taken to hospital after vehicle collides with mailbox in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say two women have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a mailbox in Mississauga.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Churchill Meadows Boulevard and Littlebend Drive area at around 4:18 p.m.

Police said a vehicle struck a community mailbox.

Read more: Child injured in fall from Scarborough apartment

Officers said two women were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Churchill Meadows Boulevard were closed between Mocha Mews and Candelight Drive after the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

COLLISION:

– Churchill Meadows Blvd/Littlebend Dr #Mississauga

– 1 vehicle hit community mailbox

– 2 women taken to local hospital

– U/K extent of injuries

– N/B & S/B Churchill Meadows closed btw Mocha Mews & Candlelight Dr

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 4:18 pm

– 22-0148572 pic.twitter.com/M5a79Ns6cL — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 3, 2022

Advertisement