2 women taken to hospital after vehicle collides with mailbox in Mississauga: police

Police say two women have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a mailbox in Mississauga.
In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Churchill Meadows Boulevard and Littlebend Drive area at around 4:18 p.m.
Police said a vehicle struck a community mailbox.
Officers said two women were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Trending Stories
Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Churchill Meadows Boulevard were closed between Mocha Mews and Candelight Drive after the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments