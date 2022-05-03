Menu

Traffic

2 women taken to hospital after vehicle collides with mailbox in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 6:19 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say two women have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a mailbox in Mississauga.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Churchill Meadows Boulevard and Littlebend Drive area at around 4:18 p.m.

Police said a vehicle struck a community mailbox.

Officers said two women were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Churchill Meadows Boulevard were closed between Mocha Mews and Candelight Drive after the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

