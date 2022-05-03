Child injured in fall from Scarborough apartment

Police are investigating after a “young child” fell from a Scarborough apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a medical complaint at around 3 p.m. in the Brimley Road and Ellesmere Road area. The intersection is near Scarborough Town Centre.
According to police, the child that fell from the apartment building sustained serious injuries. Police and paramedics worked together to transport the victim to hospital on an emergency.
Police said the extent of the child’s injuries were unknown.
More to come…
