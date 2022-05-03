Menu

Crime

Child injured in fall from Scarborough apartment

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 4:21 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Police are investigating after a “young child” fell from a Scarborough apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a medical complaint at around 3 p.m. in the Brimley Road and Ellesmere Road area. The intersection is near Scarborough Town Centre.

According to police, the child that fell from the apartment building sustained serious injuries. Police and paramedics worked together to transport the victim to hospital on an emergency.

Trending Stories

Police said the extent of the child’s injuries were unknown.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagTPS tagEllesmere Road tagBrimley Road tagChild Falls From Apartment tagScarborough Town Cetnre tag

