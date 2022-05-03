Saskatoon police charge suspect with first-degree murder in connection with 2017 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section made an arrest on Tuesday in connection with the 2017 homicide of Tyler Owen Morin.

Police shared in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that the 22-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Morin.

Saskatoon police, who did not release the suspect’s name, say he was arrested in Prince Albert, Sask., after continued investigation.

The suspect was already in custody due to an unrelated matter.

He’s set to make his first court appearance related to his charge on Wednesday morning.

It was just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2017 when police learned that Morin was shot in a home on the 200 block of Avenue V South in Saskatoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found he had sustained a small caliber gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Morin was taken to hospital in stable condition, but he died in hospital on Nov. 11.

Police at the time said it was believed Morin knew the suspect.

