Saskatoon Police investigates single-vehicle rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) collision analyst unit is investigating a single-vehicle rollover that occurred on Friday night.

Police were on scene in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the 22nd Street overpass.

Read more: Three charged in Saskatoon after search warrant turns up illicit drugs

The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A social media post from the SPS traffic unit said members were conducting an impaired driving investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

For the second time today, our Collision Investigation Team has been called to the scene of a serious crash. Our Traffic members are conducting an impaired driving investigation in relation to this same incident. Expect delays on NB Circle Dr at 22nd Street W and #SlowDownYXE. pic.twitter.com/FGoF2K3Ydh — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) April 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

3:42 Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police