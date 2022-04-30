Saskatoon Police investigates single-vehicle rollover

The Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) collision analyst unit is investigating a single-vehicle rollover that occurred on Friday night.
Police were on scene in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the 22nd Street overpass.
The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.
A social media post from the SPS traffic unit said members were conducting an impaired driving investigation.
The roadway has since reopened.
