Traffic

Saskatoon Police investigates single-vehicle rollover

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 30, 2022 2:15 pm
Police were on scene of a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the 22nd Street overpass. View image in full screen
Police were on scene of a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the 22nd Street overpass. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) collision analyst unit is investigating a single-vehicle rollover that occurred on Friday night.

Police were on scene in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the 22nd Street overpass.

Read more: Three charged in Saskatoon after search warrant turns up illicit drugs

The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A social media post from the SPS traffic unit said members were conducting an impaired driving investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police' Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police
Speeding in the city a concern for Saskatoon police
