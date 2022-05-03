Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man facing charges related to sexual offences, luring a child

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 3' Global News Morning Halifax: May 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

RCMP say a Nova Scotia man has been charged with several sexual offences, some of which relate to underage girls.

Police say their Human Trafficking Unit began investigating a report of a 40-year-old man trying to “obtain sexual services from two female youths” electronically on Feb. 7.

Investigators determined the man had previously purchased sexual services from a woman and had attempted again from another woman.

Read more: N.S. man charged with murder following death of woman in her 70s

On Monday, RCMP arrested Bradley Lloyd Clarke from Kentville, N.S.

Trending Stories

Clarke is facing several counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration, including from a person under the age of 18. He was also charged with two counts of luring a child.

Story continues below advertisement

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

“If you are being, or have been, trafficked, or believe someone you know is being trafficked, the RCMP has a support line you can call or text,” read the RCMP release. The number is 902-449-2425.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagOnline tagunderage girls tagsexual offences tagRCMP news tagBradley Lloyd Clarke tagRCMP sexual offences tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers