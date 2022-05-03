N.S. man facing charges related to sexual offences, luring a child

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a Nova Scotia man has been charged with several sexual offences, some of which relate to underage girls.

Police say their Human Trafficking Unit began investigating a report of a 40-year-old man trying to “obtain sexual services from two female youths” electronically on Feb. 7.

Investigators determined the man had previously purchased sexual services from a woman and had attempted again from another woman.

On Monday, RCMP arrested Bradley Lloyd Clarke from Kentville, N.S.

Clarke is facing several counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration, including from a person under the age of 18. He was also charged with two counts of luring a child.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

“If you are being, or have been, trafficked, or believe someone you know is being trafficked, the RCMP has a support line you can call or text,” read the RCMP release. The number is 902-449-2425.