Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man charged with murder following death of woman in her 70s

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 8:28 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with murder after police say a woman was killed in a rural area of the province over the weekend.

The RCMP announced Tuesday they received a report Sunday of a killing at a home on Pleasant Street in Kingsport, Annapolis Co.

Police say a 72-year-old woman was found dead and a 71-year-old man turned himself into the New Minas RCMP Detachment.

The man is currently being held in custody, the RCMP say.

Trending Stories

“As part of the investigation, search warrants have been executed at the home on Pleasant St., a hotel in Kings County and a minivan.” the release said.

Read more: Halifax police charge 3 people in relation to Dartmouth shooting

Story continues below advertisement

Douglas Andrew Smith, 71, of Kingsport, has been charged with second-degree murder after making his first appearance in court on Monday.

He will return to court June 2 and will remain in custody until then.

No details were provided in the release, including how the woman died.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax crime tagNova Scotia Crime tagNS crime tagnova scotia murder tagdometic violence NS tagman kills wife NS tagNew Minas crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers