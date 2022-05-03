N.S. man charged with murder following death of woman in her 70s

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with murder after police say a woman was killed in a rural area of the province over the weekend.

The RCMP announced Tuesday they received a report Sunday of a killing at a home on Pleasant Street in Kingsport, Annapolis Co.

Police say a 72-year-old woman was found dead and a 71-year-old man turned himself into the New Minas RCMP Detachment.

The man is currently being held in custody, the RCMP say.

“As part of the investigation, search warrants have been executed at the home on Pleasant St., a hotel in Kings County and a minivan.” the release said.

Douglas Andrew Smith, 71, of Kingsport, has been charged with second-degree murder after making his first appearance in court on Monday.

He will return to court June 2 and will remain in custody until then.

No details were provided in the release, including how the woman died.