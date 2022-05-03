Menu

Crime

6,100 intimate partner violence calls leads to 3,600 charges in 2021: Waterloo police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 12:52 pm
The main entrance to the Waterloo Regional Police Service's headquarters in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance to the Waterloo Regional Police Service's headquarters in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it received more than 6,100 intimate partner violence calls last year that led to nearly 3,600 charges.

That amounts to nearly 17 calls per day or one call about every 90 minutes.

Read more: Western University to develop new app to support survivors of intimate partner violence

The service released those numbers on Tuesday as it announced the launch of an improved intimate partner violence webpage.

The new site provides information on how to seek shelter, tips for staying safe and how to get assistance without making a police report. It also provides important phone numbers to agencies such as Anselma House and Haven House.

The website even lays out suggestions for getting out of various situations and how police will respond to these types of reports.

Police said intimate partner violence continues to be a significant issue in Waterloo Region and is one of the top 10 calls for service.

Click to play video: 'A Vaughan mother is using her grief to advocate for others' A Vaughan mother is using her grief to advocate for others
A Vaughan mother is using her grief to advocate for others – Mar 24, 2022

“Knowing how to protect yourself and your family from intimate partner violence is essential,” said Staff Sgt. Jamie Brosseau who heads up the Intimate Partner Violence Unit.

“We hope our new webpage will provide victims with critical information that will enhance their safety and their ability to seek help and support.”

Read more: Former boyfriend sentenced to life for 2018 murder of Holly Hamilton

The new webpage can be found by visiting www.wrps.on.ca/ipv.

Police are also urging anyone experiencing intimate partner violence to seek help immediately by calling 519-570-9777 or Women’s Crisis Services at 519-742-5894.

A call to 911 should be made in an emergency, police said.

