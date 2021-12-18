Western University to develop new app to support survivors of intimate partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

Western University in London, Ont., has received funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada to develop a new app.

The software program aims to support survivors of intimate partner violence and those at risk.

A release issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada says the app will “facilitate access to local resources related to mental health and well-being, healthy relationships, finances and employment, and other issues.”

“In addition, it will help to advance knowledge about what works to prevent and address intimate partner violence,” it continued.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is providing more than $100,000 to Western University for the program’s development.

“Given increased rates of gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re very excited to develop this made-in-Canada app to support women, and their children, in finding safety and improving their health and well-being,” said Dr. Marilyn Ford-Gilboe, the project lead at Western University.

“The (app) will provide critical information and resources to victims of gender-based violence and those supporting them,” said Marci Ien, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “Our government will continue working with experts and advocates to reduce barriers between survivors and community services.”

The app will be free to download on mobile phones. A possible launch date was not disclosed.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one in 10 women in Canada reported being very or extremely concerned about the possibility of violence in the home.

Furthermore, 79 per cent of police-reported intimate partner violence is against women.

Anyone who has experienced sexual or gender-based violence can contact Anova’s Crisis Line 24/7 at 519-642-3000, the London Abused Women’s Centre at 519-432-2204 or the Abused Women’s Helpline at 519-642-3000.

