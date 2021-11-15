Painting the Town Purple: Londoners show support to end domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

Purple socks, purple shirts, purple everywhere.

Londoners are painting the town purple Monday in support of the London Abused Women Centres campaign to end domestic violence.

Nov. 15 is the official Wear Purple Day in support of the LAWC’s Shine the Light campaign to show women and girls who have been abused they are not alone.

Although Monday is the official day to wear purple, people are encouraged to rock their purple attire throughout the month of November, and put purple lights outside their homes or businesses.

It's what all the cool kids are wearing today #ShineTheLight pic.twitter.com/05NrrY6oSy — Bronagh Morgan (@ThatBronaghOne) November 15, 2021

During the official tree lighting for the campaign at the beginning of November, London Police Chief Steve Williams noted the force has already responded to 6000 incidents of domestic violence this year.

This year’s honourees are Shadia Keza and Rebecca Amendola, both of whom survived being sexually abused as teenagers.

Those wanting to find out more about supporting the LAWC can find all of the information on the LAWC website.

Today we wear purple to Shine the Light towards ending woman abuse. My contribution includes these ridiculously amazing purple paisley pants! #ShineTheLight @endwomanabuse pic.twitter.com/pliqioZWh1 — Librarian Kev (@Library_Kevin) November 15, 2021

We are wearing purple today in support of ending woman abuse. We believe you. #ShinetheLight @endwomanabuse #uniforlocal302 pic.twitter.com/zMTs8Y6dN1 — Lisa Tucker (@uniforlocal302) November 15, 2021

If you or someone you know have experienced sexual or gender-based violence contact LAWC at 519-432-2204 or the Abused Women’s Helpline at 519-642-3000.