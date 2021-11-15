Menu

Canada

Painting the Town Purple: Londoners show support to end domestic violence

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 1:30 pm
Wear purple day in support of ending women abuse. View image in full screen
Wear purple day in support of ending women abuse. via @endwomanabuse/Twitter

Purple socks, purple shirts, purple everywhere.

Londoners are painting the town purple Monday in support of the London Abused Women Centres campaign to end domestic violence.

Nov. 15 is the official Wear Purple Day in support of the LAWC’s Shine the Light campaign to show women and girls who have been abused they are not alone.

Although Monday is the official day to wear purple, people are encouraged to rock their purple attire throughout the month of November, and put purple lights outside their homes or businesses.

Read more: 12th annual Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign launches: ‘I felt scared, helpless’

During the official tree lighting for the campaign at the beginning of November, London Police Chief Steve Williams noted the force has already responded to 6000 incidents of domestic violence this year.

This year’s honourees are Shadia Keza and Rebecca Amendola, both of whom survived being sexually abused as teenagers.

Those wanting to find out more about supporting the LAWC can find all of the information on the LAWC website.

If you or someone you know have experienced sexual or gender-based violence contact LAWC at 519-432-2204 or the Abused Women’s Helpline at 519-642-3000.

