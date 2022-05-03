Menu



Canada

Striking Toronto Union Station workers to return to work as labour dispute ends: union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 11:27 am
A lone traveller waits on a westbound GO Train platform at Union Station in Toronto on Monday, March 16, 2020. View image in full screen
A lone traveller waits on a westbound GO Train platform at Union Station in Toronto on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

TORONTO — Electrical rail workers at Toronto’s Union Station will resume their duties at the busy transit hub tonight after walking off the job last month.

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike on April 20 and started on-and-off demonstrations in the days that followed, some of which affected bus service at Union Station.

A tweet from the IBEW chapter representing Union Station workers announced the end of the strike this morning.

It says the workers will be back on the job tonight.

Read more: Protest by striking workers disrupts bus service at Toronto Union Station again: GO Transit

The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors, and have been without a contract since December 2019.

Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, says it filed an injunction on Monday against the union to prevent more service disruptions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
