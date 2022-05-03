Striking Toronto Union Station workers to return to work as labour dispute ends: union

TORONTO — Electrical rail workers at Toronto’s Union Station will resume their duties at the busy transit hub tonight after walking off the job last month.
Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike on April 20 and started on-and-off demonstrations in the days that followed, some of which affected bus service at Union Station.
A tweet from the IBEW chapter representing Union Station workers announced the end of the strike this morning.
It says the workers will be back on the job tonight.
The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors, and have been without a contract since December 2019.
Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, says it filed an injunction on Monday against the union to prevent more service disruptions.
