Canada

Protest by striking workers disrupts bus service at Toronto Union Station again: GO Transit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor' Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor
WATCH ABOVE: For the first time in Union Station’s 95-year history, signal and communication maintenance workers have gone on strike. As Seán O’Shea reports, the strike has the potential to affect commuter rail schedules in Canada’s busiest transit hub.

TORONTO — GO Transit says bus service at Toronto’s Union Station is disrupted due to a protest by striking workers, with some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike a week ago and started holding daily pickets over the weekend.

The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station.

Trending Stories

GO Transit says demonstrators gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and are restricting access to the facility.

Read more: GO bus service disrupted for 4th day due to strike at Toronto’s Union Station

Service has typically been restored around 11:30 p.m. after previous demonstrations.

Story continues below advertisement

The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
