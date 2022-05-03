SGI, police remind drivers about Sask. zero tolerance policy with cannabis

Send this page to someone via email

SGI and Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) want to remind people what they can and cannot do when it comes to cannabis and driving.

Consistent cannabis user and Farmer Jane Cannabis Co. marketing team member, Kamryn Weisgerber said she voluntarily tried a police roadside drug test for the first time.

“You’ve got hold it in your mouth longer than expected,” said Weisgerber.

Saskatoon police said the tests do their job to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Since cannabis was legalized, the number of people who have received driving offences for being impaired by drugs has increased by almost seven times in Saskatoon, rising to more than 500 in 2021 from 76 in 2019.

As a reminder, SGI wants cannabis users to know how long THC can stay in the system – it can cause a failed drug test even if they do not feel high anymore.

Tyler McMurchy, communications with SGI said, “Err on the side of caution. Make sure that you are not under the influence of that drug.”

How long THC stays in the body is different for everyone, depending on their tolerance for the substance, weight and body size.

An everyday user and worker at Farmer Jane Cannabis Co., Anya Kinzel-Cadrin consumed cannabis late Sunday night and was surprised to see she still tested positive on a drug test Monday morning.

“I wasn’t terribly surprised that there would be a trace level in my system, but it did kind of throw me off a little bit.”

Saskatoon police said anyone caught driving under the influence can receive multiple consequences including license suspension, vehicle impoundment, mandatory driver safety courses, and in some cases, criminal charges.

SGI said there are some misconceptions when it comes to what drivers can and cannot do.

Although Saskatchewan has a zero-tolerance policy while driving, cannabis users can still have up to 30 grams of the substance in their vehicle.

However, it can not be consumed by the driver or a passenger.