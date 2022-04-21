Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Alberta researchers may have figured out a way to reduce impairment from medical cannabis

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 12:48 am
FILE- A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., June 17, 2021. Marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under legislation that the House approved on Friday, April 1, 2022, as Democrats made the case for allowing states to set their own policies on pot. View image in full screen
FILE- A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., June 17, 2021. Marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under legislation that the House approved on Friday, April 1, 2022, as Democrats made the case for allowing states to set their own policies on pot. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

It’s 4/20 and researchers at the University of Alberta have some good news for medical cannabis users.

New research has uncovered biomarkers in the blood that are linked to cognitive dysfunction and impairment due to the use of medical cannabis, and this could lead to more personalized treatment and impairment testing.

Read more: Debunking myths around medicinal marijuana

“The problem is, many of the patients that are seeking medical cannabis as a treatment for pain complain that the side effect is that they’re getting high and experiencing cognitive dysfunction and impaired motor skills and they can’t drive and they can’t work,” said Jason Dyck, a professor of pediatrics and director of the Cardiovascular Research Centre at the University of Alberta.

“The research is showing that not only does CBD have an effect, but it also seems to be CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) together.”

Story continues below advertisement

The research was conducted by giving male rats oil containing medical-grade cannabis with and without THC. The rats’ reactions were then studied.

“What we found is that there’s a certain, we call it biomarker or a fingerprint, and there are a number of biomarkers that indicate if the animals are cognitively impaired or not,” Dyck said.

Trending Stories

He noted that although this research is still in its early stages, he hopes these findings could lead not only to better roadside impairment testing, but also to help create more personalized medical cannabis products that can help with pain management while reducing impairment.

“We’re moving towards precision medicine,” Dyck said.

“What we’re trying to do, instead of look at the absolute number… we want to ideally tell what type of concentration of THC can help you avoid the high and still get all of the medical benefits, so that’s what our metabolic fingerprint will do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadians growing too much weed at home, regulator warns

In this metabolomics study, the researchers noted that animals treated with medical cannabis containing THC had lower levels of butyric acid in their blood. This is a microbial byproduct of digestion.

The next step for the team will be to examine whether butyric acid or sodium butyrate supplements could be effective at lessening impairment when using medical cannabis.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cannabis tagUniversity of Alberta tagmedical cannabis tagUniversity of Alberta research tagU of A research tagCannabis Research tagcannabis impairment tagalberta medical cannabis tagmedical cannabis impairment tagMedical cannabis research tagU of A medical cannabis research tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers