Toronto police warn public after cannabis products packaged like candy seized

Police are warning the public after cannabis products packaged to look like mainstream candy were found at an unlicensed dispensary in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., officers executed a search warrant in the Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street area.

Police said cannabis products “packaged and labelled to replicate mainstream candy products were inside the dispensary.”

View image in full screen Toronto police are warning the public after cannabis products labelled to look like candy were seized. Toronto Police / Handout

Officers said the products look similar to candy that is made for and marketed to the public.

“Police are warning parents to ensure children do not have access to these potentially harmful products and if appropriate, warn their children these products are not candy.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.